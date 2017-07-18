Butcher challenging political parties to step up for election

IF potential candidates for the Gladstone state electorate were "fair dinkum", they would already be campaigning, Glenn Butcher said.

Mr Butcher, Gladstone's Labor member, remains as the region's only candidate for the next state election.

MP Glenn Butcher. Gladstone community rallies at Library Square to fight for secure jobs. Paul Braven GLA050717RALLY

Meanwhile other regional electorates like Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Mirani and Callide all have candidates bidding for local votes for the still unannounced state election.

"Traditionally some of these parties run late candidates, taking the seat of Gladstone for granted," Mr Butcher said.

"If they were fair dinkum and if they thought they could make a change, they would have candidates out there campaigning now."

While Mr Butcher said he would begin campaigning this week, he will officially launch his election championing at the Gladstone Cup on August 12.

Although the election date has has not been set, it's expected within six months.

The right-wing One Nation Party led by Pauline Hanson already has 50 candidates, and a spokesperson said they were still vetting for a Gladstone runner.

The Greens, which has 41 candidates for the state election, confirmed yesterday they would have a Gladstone candidate, adding they want a candidate in every Queensland seat.

Meanwhile the Liberal National Party said yesterday it was in discussions with "a number of interested locals" about nominating for the party.

The Katter Australian Party, which has a candidate for the Calliope electorate of Callide, has four candidates.

Mr Butcher said he was surprised a contesting Gladstone candidate had not already been announced.

"I can either take it as I'm doing a good job and other parties think that too, or they can't find a candidate," he said.

Not giving away potential campaign promises, he said his focus was to deliver on projects already announced for Gladstone, for example the Gladstone Hospital emergency department upgrade and the next stage of the East Shores redevelopment.

Of the $42 million for the hospital redevelopment, $7 million was allocated in this year's State Budget for the car park and early works.

"There are some great projects that we've announced and I want to make sure I'm here to deliver them," he said.