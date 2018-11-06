Startup Gladstone's ten year plan off to a good start

Luis Arroyo from Startup Gladstone is keen to assist the next generation of digital entrepreneurs.

Luis Arroyo from Startup Gladstone is keen to assist the next generation of digital entrepreneurs. Mike Richards GLA270318START

TWO years ago Luis Arroyo had a vision.

"State Government representatives came to Gladstone to discuss innovation ecosystems to prepare our region for the emerging digital age” he said.

"Gladstone was recognised as an innovation hot spot, but it lacked collective leadership and digital capacity.”

"Most of the jobs we know today will be gone in the next 10 years so the implementation of a progressive, early intervention strategy within the primary school sector was a must.”

Mr. Arroyo said there was a common belief at the time that Gladstone did not have any digital assets.

"A group of technology-aware entrepreneurs gathered to work out who was operating in this sector to build that capacity,” he said.

"We identified 25 digital champions with core capabilities and skills ready to be shared with the community and support technology development through startups.”

"We incorporated an organisation called Startup Gladstone, a not-for-profit organisation linked with organisations such as CQU, Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Gehgre Aboriginal, Women Connecting Women, Gladstone Region ICT Network and Brisbane Angel Loops.

"Startup Gladstone has now developed, and is currently implementing, a 10-year Vision to empower people to grow successful businesses in the Gladstone region using innovative technology initiatives.”

During 2018, Startup Gladstone has launched its pilot programme the Early-prenuer Programme at Ambrose State School.

"Partnering with strategic stakeholders such as ANZ Bank and Conoco Philips GLNG has made it possible for primary schools' students to embrace entrepreneurial and digitally based initiatives,” Mr Arroyo said.

"The programme will be rolled out to another three schools, Bororen, Central and Ubobo next year.”

On the November 22, Startup Gladstone will be hosting a free event at CQ University to improve awareness of digital technologies.

"It's designed to help educate small business owners wanting to know more about the impact of the NBN, Block Chain and Cryptocurrency, Cyber Security and the Digital Marketing Future,” Mr Arroyo said.

For more information visit the Startup Gladstone Facebook page.