Startup-Athon to mentor future entrepreneurs

Mentors - Andrew Horton (L) and Anton Guinea looking forward to mentoring our young entrepreneurs Contributed

IF YOU'RE a young entrepreneur with a great invention or business idea but don't know how to get your project off the ground, the Gladstone Region Startup-Athon event is for you.

The Startup-Athon will provide up to 30 youths aged 12-24 the opportunity to showcase their ideas on April 14-15.

Gladstone Region Council Mayor Matt Burnett said the event was aimed at supporting our region's young entrepreneurs.

"Startup-Athon is suited for young people interested in business or emerging technologies and will give them an opportunity to experience hands-on activities with local business mentors," he said.

Business entrepreneurs will help mentor, encourage and guide teams and individuals at the workshops.

The workshops are aimed at building the capability and capacity of young people who in the near future could be the community's business leaders.

"Participants can also network with other prospective young entrepreneurs to brainstorm, evaluate and pitch future business ideas," Cr Burnett said.

The event will finish with a final pitch by participants to a panel of judges in front of an audience.

The achievements of individuals and teams will be recognised.

Young residents interested in attending must submit a one-page expression of interest outlining why they would like to attend and what they hope to achieve from the Startup-Athon.

A $10 registration fee must be paid by March 16.

Further inquiries can be made by calling youth development officer Vernetta Perrett on 49766300.