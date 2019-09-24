‘Starting to take shape’: East Shores on track

Major work gets underway on the $29.5million East Shores Stage 1B expansion.

The earth is moving as major work gets underway on the $29.5million East Shores Stage 1B expansion.

The extension to East Shores 1A will include a waterfront café, amphitheatre and cruise passenger terminal to complement existing grassy quadrants and barbecues.

Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) acting CEO Craig Walker said the project was “off and running”.

Mr Walker said the upgraded access via Flinders parade, new overflow carpark and 1B major site earthworks had been completed.

Work on the foundations for the Café had commenced, along with other major milestones.

“The café is progressing well with the foundation works commencing and detailed earthworks on the site now starting,” Mr Walker said.

“Underground services have been complete on the eastern side of the precinct and installation is continuing on the western side.

“The Cruise Terminal Calcite Tunnel Display works have commenced and the structural steelwork for the Amenities Building is now underway.

“It’s all starting to take shape with some major works ticking away, we can’t wait to share the finished product with the community.”

East Shores 1A was completed in 2014, giving the community more recreational access to the harbour and adding to the existing 43 hectares of parkland at Gladstone Marina and Spinnaker Park.

The stage 1B expansion will further boost the outdoor spaces on the waterfront where residents can meet, relax and exercise.

Mr Walker said GPC was working with more than 20 local businesses to deliver this next which was expected to be opened to the public by Easter 2020.