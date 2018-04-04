Start-up is planning for the future

FORWARD THINKING: Luis Arroyo wants to see the Gladstone region capturing new ideas and supporting them through to fruition.

FORWARD THINKING: Luis Arroyo wants to see the Gladstone region capturing new ideas and supporting them through to fruition. Mike Richards GLA270318START

THE president of not-for-profit Start-up Gladstone has big plans for the organisation.

Luis Arroyo said over the past year, Start-up Gladstone had been working hard to get established and build membership.

But now with set-up complete, he's keen to expand the organisation's footprint in several ways including by offering opportunities for entrepreneurs to access mentoring.

"One of the key issues identified at the early stages of (starting a business) is (that) there's so much pressure," Mr Arroyo said.

"In many cases (entrepreneurs) have to be jack of all trades in their business and quite often they become isolated in their own right.

"If we are serious about building new start-ups in the region ... we have to make sure the system provides well-being assistance (and) mental assistance to entrepreneurs during the journey."

Mr Arroyo said Start-up Gladstone would look to facilitate mentoring partnerships locally, regionally or even internationally.

On his recent fact-finding trip to Silicon Valley and other entrepreneurial hot-spots in the US he made connections with American businesses embracing new ideas.

Mr Arroyo would like to bring over experts to share their knowledge with the region.

He also wants Start-up Gladstone to foster the creation of a Young Entrepreneur Academy in the city.

"What we would like to do is to be able to place the Young Entrepreneur Academy right at the border between Year 7 and Year 8," he said.

"(The program would) become a funnel (to catch everyone) this is the key - this is not only for the bright kids, this is not only for the kids who are brilliant at mathematics and science, this is for the kids who would like to learn in a different way, in a more practical manner."

Mr Arroyo said in order to bring this idea to fruition, Start-up Gladstone would need to secure funding.

He envisions different organisations working together to achieve this goal.

Luis will present on the lessons learned from his recent USA Start-up Mission this evening from 5.30-6.30pm at CQUniversity's Marina Campus.