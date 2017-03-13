32°
News

Gladstone group chases slice of $30b industry for business

Declan Cooley
| 13th Mar 2017 1:34 AM Updated: 1:34 AM
ENTERPRISING ENTREPRENEURS: Startup Gladstone committee members Claudia Sichmann and Elmira Esfahani with president Gabrielle Crawford-Hocking.
ENTERPRISING ENTREPRENEURS: Startup Gladstone committee members Claudia Sichmann and Elmira Esfahani with president Gabrielle Crawford-Hocking. Startup Gladstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCAL entrepreneurs hoping to establish them- selves in Gladstone will be able to get a leg up after the corporate launch of the new group Startup Gladstone Inc.

The launch, which was a first for Gladstone on the start-up front, brought together more than 80 people, including high-profile business and political types as well as entrepreneurs and business owners.

Startup Gladstone will operate under the motto "empowering people to grow successful business" and aims to engage, support, network and collaborate with locals through "technology-based and innovative practices as the main catalyst".

While some may discount the new group, it's hard to argue against research undertaken by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which indicated that by 2030 the start-up industry would be worth $30 billion in Australia.

JOINING FORCES: Gehgre's Richard Johnson with Startup's Kathy Corones.
JOINING FORCES: Gehgre's Richard Johnson with Startup's Kathy Corones. Startup Gladstone

Startup Gladstone president Gabrielle Crawford-Hocking said she hoped the group would be able to build "basic entrepreneurial skills" among locals looking to create micro-businesses and start-ups.

"For this (Startup Gladstone) will be trialling a number of programs for our members during 2017," she said.

"We are planning to connect with our regional start-ups such as Capricornia, Mackay, Cairns and Toowoomba, as well as local stakeholder networks.

"Free start-up workshops for (Startup Gladstone) members will commence as soon as March 18."

During the launch, Startup Gladstone signed two memorandums of understanding with CQUniversity to "strengthen collaborative partnerships in the hi-tech sector through research and development" and Gehgre Aboriginal Corporation to support indigenous entrepreneurs.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  business careers entrepeneur entrepreneurship gladstone gladstone region jobs money start up

Just In

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Company's forget Gladstone's secret tourism weapon

Company's forget Gladstone's secret tourism weapon

UNTAPPED potential to lure tourists in the stunning case of an animal spared wipe-out.

'Angry summer': Bizarre pattern leaves BOM shocked

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Winston is moving on the Queensland coast.

AN AVERAGE of 11 cyclone usually brings havoc to coastline by now.

Gladstone pollie demands LNP 'come clean' on deal

PEOPLES CHOICE? Not according to Western Australia voters, but this star struck Gladstone bloke couldn't miss a photo opportunity when walking past Pauline Hanson outside the CBD's Light Box last year. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

GLADSTONE pollie intensifies demand for the LNP to reveal its hand.

Miners reveal new plan to manage horror $3.9b WICET debt

WICET.

MINERS put forward new deal to manage debt owed to 19 senior lenders

Local Partners

Gladstone group chases slice of $30b industry for business

GROUP plots to make millionaires of Gladstone's business minded.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Gladstone's paramedics forced to choose who to save first

POLICE HUNT: Police are searching for a driver who hit a boy in West Gladstone.

YOU need these symptoms to be at the top of the priority-list.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

MR & MRS WRONG: Gloves off in couple’s toxic public split

THINGS have turned nasty between MAFS couple Andrew and Cheryl. Their marriage has crashed and burned in a resentful, petty mess.

More horror for My Kitchen Rules history makers

Amy and Tyson narrowly avoided elimination.

MKR record-holders Amy and Tyson Murr narrowly avoid elimination.

And then there were three - Nazeem Hussain outed

Nazeem Hussain before his I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! elimination.

Comedian exits I'm A Celeb, leaving Casey, Nat and Dane as top three

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket sales.

MUSIC: New Jethro Tull album features string quartet

WHAT do Jethro Tull and a string quartet have in common?

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

Helal’s selfie with Bieber

“He was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me"

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

PERFECT STARTER WITH POTENTIAL TO ADD VALUE... CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

3 Wodonga Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $185,000

Located in a quiet position in Clinton, is this outstanding opportunity to secure a solid low set brick home on a level 666m2 allotment. This family friendly...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

RESORT STYLE LIVING IN TELINA...TO BE SOLD WITH FURNISHINGS...SELLER REQUIRES AN IMMEDIATE SALE!!!

41/1 Michel Place, Telina 4680

Unit 3 2 1 $180,000

An opportunity presents in Telina to purchase this immaculately presented fully self-contained townhouse, in a secure gated complex ready for you to move straight...

FULLY FENCED SOLID BRICK HOME

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $295,000

This home is new to the market and is worth arranging an inspection! Not only is the property neat and tidy, it currently has tenants on a lease for a few more...

GREAT VALUE BUYING!

27 Camille Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 27 Camille Street, Clinton to the market! If you are a first home buyer or an investor wanting to take advantage of...

NEW HOUSE WITH GOOD SIZED YARD IN GREAT ESTATE!

39 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

If you are looking for a great family lifestyle in a new area with a brand new affordable home than this property is for you. Set on a good sized block of 727...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

PERFECT FAMILY HOME.....LOWSET BRICK.....MOVE STRAIGHT IN

7 Trudy Avenue, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Happy living will start here for your family. The 1,001m2 allotment gives plenty of space for everything outdoors and location is highly sought after, a few...

Price Reduced - Modern Home with Media Room

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,500

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...NEST OR INVEST...SELLER WANTS A QUICK SALE!!!

7 Moura Cresent, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property? Then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Barney Point to purchase this chamferboard lowset home. ...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Landlord of Gladstone luxury units makes massive price drop

NEW MOVE: With the downturn affecting Doug Forbe's hotel business, he has changed tact and has now put the townhouses on the rental market.

DOWNTURN takes a huge chunk out of Doug Forbes' hotel business.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!