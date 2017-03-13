Gladstone group chases slice of $30b industry for business

LOCAL entrepreneurs hoping to establish them- selves in Gladstone will be able to get a leg up after the corporate launch of the new group Startup Gladstone Inc.

The launch, which was a first for Gladstone on the start-up front, brought together more than 80 people, including high-profile business and political types as well as entrepreneurs and business owners.

Startup Gladstone will operate under the motto "empowering people to grow successful business" and aims to engage, support, network and collaborate with locals through "technology-based and innovative practices as the main catalyst".

While some may discount the new group, it's hard to argue against research undertaken by PricewaterhouseCoopers, which indicated that by 2030 the start-up industry would be worth $30 billion in Australia.

JOINING FORCES: Gehgre's Richard Johnson with Startup's Kathy Corones. Startup Gladstone

Startup Gladstone president Gabrielle Crawford-Hocking said she hoped the group would be able to build "basic entrepreneurial skills" among locals looking to create micro-businesses and start-ups.

"For this (Startup Gladstone) will be trialling a number of programs for our members during 2017," she said.

"We are planning to connect with our regional start-ups such as Capricornia, Mackay, Cairns and Toowoomba, as well as local stakeholder networks.

"Free start-up workshops for (Startup Gladstone) members will commence as soon as March 18."

During the launch, Startup Gladstone signed two memorandums of understanding with CQUniversity to "strengthen collaborative partnerships in the hi-tech sector through research and development" and Gehgre Aboriginal Corporation to support indigenous entrepreneurs.