UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT: Spar Avion co-owners Stevan Matovic and Mark Dindas. Mark Zita GLA220419SPAR
'Start to grow': New Auckland shop turns a new leaf

Mark Zita
23rd Apr 2019 5:00 AM
NEW AUCKLAND residents will notice a change to their local supermarket in the next few weeks.

Spar Express has been bought by business partners Mark Dindas and Stevan Matovic, with the store now renamed to Spar Avion.

The partners already own the Avion Centre on Shaw St in New Auckland.

Mr Dindas said the opportunity to take over the store came up when the lease was due for renewal.

"The last few years of trading were very difficult,” Mr Dindas said.

"When the lease came up, (the former owner) didn't want to continue and they were looking for someone else.”

After a replacement franchisee couldn't be found, Mr Dindas and Mr Matovic decided to take on the operation themselves.

The business was officially handed over to the pair on April 8.

Mr Matovic said they were optimistic about improving the outlook of Spar Avion.

"We saw the opportunity there and we're anticipating that things will start to grow,” he said.

Shoppers will also notice new stock lines and an improved store presentation, among other things.

"We're also reviewing some of the prices as they're a little bit high,” Mr Dindas said.

"Everyone needs to make a profit to sustain a business but there are some things that can be cut a bit.”

Both Mr Dindas and Mr Matovic are happy to receive feedback from customers to improve operations.

"The implementation of our new strategy is going to take a while,” Mr Matovic said.

Spar Avion is open from 5am-9pm every day and 6am-8pm on public holidays.

Gladstone Observer

