Start preparing in 2019 for Gladstone Power Station future

Gladstone Power Station is Queensland's largest, with a generating capacity of 1,680 megawatts. The Station was sited near Auckland Inlet to take advantage of seawater for cooling and to be near Central Queensland's vast coal reserves. The station's six, 280 megawatt turbogenerators each produce an output of 16,200 volts to transformers that convert the power to a level suitable for transmission at 132,000 or 275,000 volts. Each year approximately four million tonnes of coal are railed to the station from coalfields in Central Queensland. Since 1994, the station has been operated by NRG Gladstone Operating Services on behalf of Joint Venture participants Rio Tinto Ltd (42.125%), NRG Energy Inc (37.5%), SLMA GPS Pty Ltd (8.50%), Ryowa II GPS Pty Ltd (7.125%) and YKK GPS (Queensland) Pty Ltd (4.75%). Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Gladstone Power Station is Queensland's largest, with a generating capacity of 1,680 megawatts. The Station was sited near Auckland Inlet to take advantage of seawater for cooling and to be near Central Queensland's vast coal reserves. The station's six, 280 megawatt turbogenerators each produce an output of 16,200 volts to transformers that convert the power to a level suitable for transmission at 132,000 or 275,000 volts. Each year approximately four million tonnes of coal are railed to the station from coalfields in Central Queensland. Since 1994, the station has been operated by NRG Gladstone Operating Services on behalf of Joint Venture participants Rio Tinto Ltd (42.125%), NRG Energy Inc (37.5%), SLMA GPS Pty Ltd (8.50%), Ryowa II GPS Pty Ltd (7.125%) and YKK GPS (Queensland) Pty Ltd (4.75%). Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA100215NITE

PREPARATIONS for Gladstone Power Station's 2029 closure need to start within two years an industry expert has warned.

CQUniversity professor John Rolfe's comments come amid the 2022 closure of New South Wales' largest coal-fired power plant, Liddell.

Despite owners AGL giving seven years notice of the intended closure, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is pressuring the company to either sell or extend the plant.

The NRG-owned Gladstone coal-fired power station, which generates 1,680 megawatts each year including 810MW for Boyne Smelter Limited, is slated to reach its end of life in 2029.

"A rough rule of thumb for large infrastructure is to start preparing for any changes ten years out," the Prof of regional economic development said.

"By 2019 the decision should be made whether it will be closed, extended or replaced, because if it's going to be replaced you need to start planning well in advance for something new."

Prof Rolfe, recently became a Fellow for the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia, said upgrades should be made to extend the life of Gladstone's power station.

"I'm not an engineer and I don't know how much it would cost but Gladstone needs this base load power for its its heavy industries," he said.

The Australian Electricity Market Operator has warned the Liddell closure will cause strife for Victoria and New South Wales.

In its 2017 Electricity Statement of Opportunities it said if Liddell is not replaced and any other coal generation in New South Wales retires, the states are at increased risk of load shedding.

The reluctance to make a decision on the coal-fired power station's future comes off the back of AGL's increased investment in renewable energy.

Prof Rolfe said subsidies offered to renewable projects also gave a sense of uncertainty and risk.

"There's a role for coal to be part of the electricity mix in Queensland," he said.

"It's partly because of cost, reliability and effectiveness."

"What if the government were to say in five to eight years time renewable wouldn't receive the same subsidies? It might change the answer."