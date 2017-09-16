Start preparing in 2019 for Gladstone Power Station future

PREPARATIONS for Gladstone Power Station's 2029 closure need to start within two years an industry expert has warned.
CQUniversity professor John Rolfe's comments come amid the 2022 closure of New South Wales' largest coal-fired power plant, Liddell.
Despite owners AGL giving seven years notice of the intended closure, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is pressuring the company to either sell or extend the plant.
The NRG-owned Gladstone coal-fired power station, which generates 1,680 megawatts each year including 810MW for Boyne Smelter Limited, is slated to reach its end of life in 2029.
"A rough rule of thumb for large infrastructure is to start preparing for any changes ten years out," the Prof of regional economic development said.
"By 2019 the decision should be made whether it will be closed, extended or replaced, because if it's going to be replaced you need to start planning well in advance for something new."
Prof Rolfe, recently became a Fellow for the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia, said upgrades should be made to extend the life of Gladstone's power station.
"I'm not an engineer and I don't know how much it would cost but Gladstone needs this base load power for its its heavy industries," he said.
The Australian Electricity Market Operator has warned the Liddell closure will cause strife for Victoria and New South Wales.
In its 2017 Electricity Statement of Opportunities it said if Liddell is not replaced and any other coal generation in New South Wales retires, the states are at increased risk of load shedding.
The reluctance to make a decision on the coal-fired power station's future comes off the back of AGL's increased investment in renewable energy.
Prof Rolfe said subsidies offered to renewable projects also gave a sense of uncertainty and risk.
"There's a role for coal to be part of the electricity mix in Queensland," he said.
"It's partly because of cost, reliability and effectiveness."
"What if the government were to say in five to eight years time renewable wouldn't receive the same subsidies? It might change the answer."