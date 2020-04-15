Start preparing for this year’s bushfire season

NOW is the time to get a headstart on this year’s bushfire season, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services asking residents to use time at home to prepare their properties.

QFES commissioner Greg Leach urged the community to be proactive in the wake of a severe 2019 bushfire season in which more than 6.6 million hectares of land was burnt, including land at Mt Maria, Lowmead and Colosseum.

“The impact of the prolonged and heightened 2019 bushfire season should prompt residents to spend time now preparing,” Mr Leach said.

“All Queenslanders will remember the intense bushfire season the state experienced last year and how it affected them.”

He said an adequately prepared property could help reduce the severity of a bushfire.

“Residents can remove leaves and leaf litter, clear gutters, trim overhanging branches and keep lawns short to prevent bush and grass fires from starting and spreading on the property,” he said.

“We will be working to minimise the bushfire risk, but bushfire prevention is a community effort.”

Maintaining a bushfire survival plan is a great way to be prepared and can be completed by visiting the Rural Fire Service website.

“A well-thought-out plan could make all the difference once bushfire season is under way,” Mr Leach said.

“Combined with property preparation, a bushfire survival plan is an effective measure individuals and families can take ahead of this year’s bushfire season.”

For more information, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.