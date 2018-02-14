Menu
Start of a new era at Barney Point Terminal

NO COAL HERE: Opposition leader, Bill Shorten visited Barney point Coal Terminal in Gladstone last week.
A SHIP loaded with almost 30,000 tonnes of calcite marks the start of a new era for Gladstone Ports Corporation.

The first shipment from the recently reopened Barney Point Terminal was made on Tuesday, starting off the site's next phase as an export hub for non-coal product.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said there was an opportunity to export other products including wood chips, chickpeas and other bulk products from the former coal terminal.

Mr O'Sullivan said he was watching progress at the Carbine Resources' proposed $85 million Mount Morgan Mine mine closely, with an opportunity looming to export pyrite from Barney Point to China.

"We envisage the amount of calcite being moved through the site will continue to increase as the mine looks to expand," he said.

"We're also exploring the potential of handling bulk products from Mount Morgan and Monto.

Calcite was previously shipped from Auckland Point. Its move to Barney Point prompted the start of ground levelling works at the Auckland Point precinct for GPC's East Shores Stage 1B project.

Topics:  barney point terminal calcite carbine resources china gladstone gladstone ports corporation industry mount morgan mine peter o'sullivan shipment

