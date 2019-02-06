Start, finish and interviews will be a part of the view

Black Jack broke the race record at the finish line of the 70th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.

Black Jack broke the race record at the finish line of the 70th Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race. Mike Richards GLA310318GTBY

SAILING: Expect a more diverse and comprehensive coverage of the 71st Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race over the Easter long weekend.

Cooper McKenzie Marketing director and race commentator Grant Cooper, who has been at the helm of the live stream since its inception in 2017, said the trail-blazing trend will continue.

"I believe this year it will be the most comprehensive, professional and thorough live streaming of any Australian off shore yacht race to date and we are setting the standard yet again,” he said.

"Before you argue the point, the Sydney to Hobart is a TV event only and we should never forget little old B2G-69 was the first.”

Viewers will have the opportunity to watch the start of the race and of each yacht.

"This year, as in every year so far, our main focus is to feature every yacht at the start which is not an easy feat to achieve,” Cooper said.

"With the completely random nature of the yachts milling around before the start, it's like herding cats.”

The coverage will also include the finish and interviews with the skippers and crew at the start at O'Connell Wharf in Brisbane.

This will be viewed on the Brisbane to Gladstone Facebook Page and to a lesser extent the Brisbane to Gladstone website.

It has got Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett excited on the back of a 2018 race that had new race records, defending overall title holders and the first ever presentation of the Four Cities Cup awarded to the best performing yacht over the Rolex Sydney Hobart and Brisbane to Gladstone combined.

"The 71st B2G live coverage is going to be brilliant again and will highlight the Gladstone region to the world once more,” Cr Burnett said.

"When the crews arrive, this year's welcome yachties' reception, which is open to the community, will be bigger and better and will stretch all the way down to East Shores, complementing the festivities at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.”

Queensland Yacht Racing identity David Turton will be back with Cooper to lend his vast knowledge to the commentary panel and Jodi Visser will again be live from the start boat. There will be more commentary announcements to come.

Race director Nigel Statham expects a good fleet as preparation for the 75th Sydney Hobart at the end of this year begins for crews.