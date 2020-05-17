Start date to play bush footy still unclear

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints Football Club president Tony Everitt says full-scale footy training is still some time away.

New BITS Saints president Tony Everitt

That’s despite the top-level AFL players being given the green light to train in a modified format in groups up to eight from Monday and with full contact training from next Monday, May 25.

“We still have no confirmed date of recommencement however AFLQ is working closely with the state government and health organisations to develop a framework in which we could see footy recommence in 2020,” Everitt said.

The three-step framework, which is consistent with the AIS framework for rebooting sport, allows up to 10 people.

“Unfortunately at this stage we are still unable to sanction any form of training for groups,” Everitt said.

He said the AFL Capricornia expects to receive detailed return to training protocols, support materials and possible competition guidelines to help clubs to plan and get ready for the season to start. Everitt said the delayed start to the season had its positives.

“There has still been some action around the club albeit in a self isolating way with players undertaking some training programs developed by coaching staff to enable individuals to remain active during this time and the clubhouse creed sign and seniors’ best and fairest wall being completed,” he said.

“A big thanks Macca (Andrew McMahon) for his work.”

