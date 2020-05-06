Start date draws closer for CQ soccer

Clinton FC's Samuel Roberts gets a pass way under heavy pressure from Central FC's Adam Eiseman. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

Clinton FC's Samuel Roberts gets a pass way under heavy pressure from Central FC's Adam Eiseman. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

SOCCER: The starting dates of the Football Central Queensland Premier League and Gladstone Community competitions remain unknown despite Central Queensland in the clear from COVID-19 cases.

However soccer action could start as early as mid-June after club presidents met with Football Queensland chief executive Robert Cavalluci and Football Central Queensland president Andrew Pelling via Zoom hook-up late last week.

Central Football Club Gladstone president Ross Maudsley said the general feeling was more positive after the meeting.

“It’s better news than what we thought it would be,” Maudsley said.

“At this stage, it all depends on the advice of medical experts but FQ were saying that community football could start before the competitions in Brisbane.”

There’s still much work to be done and given a delayed end to the season (possibly late November) and ground availability issues with summer sports.

Clinton Oval and Sun Valley Oval are cricket venues as well as soccer venues.

Meanwhile Central’s main home ground is Brian Niven Park.

The other challenge was creating revenue which is largely dependant on spectators.

“There may be restrictions with the canteen and spectators practising social distancing during games,” Maudsley said.

With no coronavirus cases in CQ, and a low count prior, Maudsley said soccer should not have been stopped in the first place.

“I personally think that the grassroots soccer should have started already and my gut feel is that it never should have stopped,” Maudsley said.

Cavalluci said when soccer did come back – all CQ clubs will be prepared.

“While the exact date for any recommencement is subject to further relaxation of government restrictions, governments are now looking to community sports like football as their commencement is critical to the ongoing health and wellbeing of Queenslanders,” he said.

“FQ will be ready and will ensure football is well prepared for a return.

“In the meantime, FQ urges all Queenslanders and football family members to download the COVIDSafe app, listen to advice from authorities and continue practising social distancing.”

The FCQ Premier League is made up of men’s division one and two competitions.

There was just one round of grading games in the men and women’s Gladstone Community competitions on March 14-15.

The first round of grading matches on the weekend of March 7-8 were washed out while the third and final round of these matches were abandoned as the coronavirus pandemic forced cancellations.

RELATED STORY: OPINION: Let the games begin. Now

RELATED STORY: FFA gets behind for COVIDSafe app