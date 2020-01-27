Star’s X-rated Grammys red carpet stunt
This year's Grammy Awards are already bathed in controversy.
Last week, the organisation's axed CEO Deborah Dugan made a slew of damaging allegations about the music awards, suggesting they are corrupt.
The question now is whether anyone will refute or even reference Dugan's allegations during today's ceremony.
Then there's the matter of basketball legend Kobe Bryant's tragic death in a helicopter crash today, just hours before the Grammys. The ceremony is being held at LA's Staples Centre, Bryant's home stadium, and the show is expected to feature several tributes to the sports star.
Before that, though, the red carpet.
First up, little-known singer Ricky Rebel, who stripped off layer after layer for a red carpet reveal with a pro-Trump message. Here are the pics we can actually publish:
Props to Ariana Grande for giving us a red carpet moment (without having to write on her butt):
Beautiful prince Lil Nas X looks every inch the pop star:
Her star exploded in 2019 - will Lizzo go home with a few Grammys tonight?
Here are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, loved-up as always. Also, PSA: Gwen Stefani is now 50. How?!?
Country singer Ashley McBryde's low-cut dress shows off an eye-catching accessory: A massive chest tattoo:
Singer Pia Mia looks incredible in her barely-there dress:
British singer-songwriter James Blake and partner Jameela Jamil are a very stylish couple:
Here's Aussie producer Flume and girlfriend Paige Elkington. The couple who op-shops together stays together:
Repeat red carpet offender Joy Villa once more used the Grammys to pull a political stunt:
Also wearing her heart on her sleeve, actress Megan Pormer:
Leave (Get Out!) singer JoJo's looking all grown up:
English singer Yola looks gorge - her album, Walk Through Fire, has picked up three nominations today:
Swedish pop star Tove Lo's gone smart-casual with her outfit:
Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne are here, looking suitably goth:
Stylist Rt Hunter's turning heads in this unusual outfit:
Also taking a fashion risk: Model Shaun Ross in this pearl-covered ensemble:
YouTuber Nikita Dragun's rocking a similar look:
