Stars with top moves to check mate opponents

CHECK MATE: Trinity College students Blake Doupain and Anupam Peetha were individual winners of the Central Queensland South Inter-School Chess Championships.

CHECK MATE: Trinity College students Blake Doupain and Anupam Peetha were individual winners of the Central Queensland South Inter-School Chess Championships. Glen Porteous

THERE were Garry Kasparovs, Boris Spasskys and maybe even a Bobby Fischer or two at this week's Central Queensland South Inter-School Chess Championships.

The event at CQUniversity proved the ancient strategy game still has appeal with a record turnout of 76 students from the region's primary and secondary schools.

Trinity College won the individual primary and secondary best chess players.

Trinity Year 11 student Blake Doupain won seven from seven games and said he enjoyed the challenge playing chess gave him.

"Every game is different and I started to play tournaments and enjoy chess," he said.

Trinity Year 5 student Anupam Peetha said it was the knowledge required and manoeuvring the pieces that drew him to chess.

"I use my knights a lot and I like the strategies and tactics required to play," he said.

Tournament director Andrew FitzPatrick, of Gardiner Chess, said he was delighted by the turnout.

"This is a record attendance for this region and it is proving popular as ever with the students," he said.

"There is so much a game of chess can offer.

"The students are socialising, learning rules and structure. "It's generational and inclusive, develops self-esteem and teaches them how to win and lose."

The top overall secondary team was Chanel College and top primary team was St Johns.

They qualify for the state final in Brisbane, October 20-21.