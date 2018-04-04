Stars to mingle with fans ahead of historic NRL clash

Gold Coast Titans Ambassador Brenton Lawrence visited Gladstone on March 14 ahead of the Gold Coast Titans match against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, in April.

Gold Coast Titans Ambassador Brenton Lawrence visited Gladstone on March 14 ahead of the Gold Coast Titans match against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, in April. Matt Taylor GLA140318TRIP

AS THE countdown to Sunday's historic NRL match at Gladstone's Marley Brown Oval gathers pace, opportunities to see Gold Coast Titans and Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles stars up close will not be limited to the on-field action.

Titans and Sea Eagles players will mingle with the public during several promotional events in Gladstone ahead of their keenly awaited Round 5 NRL clash.

Both teams will arrive in Gladstone on Friday afternoon with the Titans to conduct an open Captain's Run followed by signing opportunity for fans at Marley Brown Oval from 10am to 11.30am on Saturday, with gates opening to the public from 9.30am.

The Sea Eagles team will conduct a signing and photo opportunity session for fans in the Rydges Gladstone forecourt in City Centre Plaza, Goondoon St, from noon to 1pm on Saturday.

The Titans then finish their day's duties with a 1pm visit to Gladstone Hospital, followed by an afternoon of fun activities when they host the Come and Try Clinic at the Yaralla Sports Club fields from 1pm to 2.30pm.

Gold Coast Titans Ambassador Brenton Lawrence visited Gladstone on March 14 ahead of the Gold Coast Titans match against the Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, in April. Matt Taylor GLA140318TRIP

Bookings for the Come and Try Clinic, which is open to all girls and boys aged 5-12, can be made by registering at https://community.titans.com.au/titans-toowoomba-clinic

Children participating in the clinic are asked to bring a hat, closed-in running shoes (football boots allowed) and a water bottle and must check in at the registration tent upon arrival.

Gladstone Region acting mayor Chris Trevor thanked the two NRL clubs for their willingness to join in the community excitement being generated by the match.

"We are grateful that the Titans chose Gladstone as the game venue after it became apparent the match against the Sea Eagles would have to be moved because it clashed with the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games," Cr Trevor said.

"The fact that the Titans and Sea Eagles clubs are willing to promote Sunday's game is a bonus and a fantastic opportunity for Gladstone region fans to meet some of the stars of the NRL.

"The players will generate the type of goodwill that is great for rugby league and sport in general, and will contribute greatly to the sense of occasion and help us to showcase the Gladstone region and prove ourselves ready to host more major entertainment events in future."

Will Matthews of the Titans is tackled during the Round 1 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Canberra Raiders at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina on the Gold Coast, Sunday, March 11, 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVE HUNT

The Titans and Sea Eagles clash is at Marley Brown Oval at 2pm on Sunday.

The match is preceded by the Intrust Super match between the CQ Capras and Burleigh Bears at 11.45am.

Gates open at 11.30am.