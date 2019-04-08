Stars to experience Gladstone in new celebratory event

FAMOUS FACES: Former Masterchef contestant Nicole Stevenson is just one of several star guests to entertain at the Brisbane to Gladstone Village' event over the Easter long weekend.

MUSIC performed by an internationally-known DJ, food prepared by a former MasterChef contestant and wine paired from a global ambassador are just three highlights of this year's new Brisbane to Gladstone Village events.

The 2019 Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race will this year be commemorated by a new concept: a three-day celebration of food and entertainment.

The event will include a Yachtman's Long Lunch at the GECC/Lightbox courtyard, a seafood festival at Flinders Parade and an 18+ Line Crossing Party.

Former MasterChef Australia contestant Nicole Stevenson will entertain guests at the Seafood Festival on April20 with cooking demonstrations.

There will also be the chance to try a selection of seafood done several ways, live music and a bar.

Fresh off her sold-out Australian tour, DJ Nyxen will be headlining the Line Crossing Party on April21.

The party will provide an opportunity for competitors, supporters and the greater community to celebrate the iconic race with a main stage, several bars and takeaway food stalls.

Guests attending the Yachtsman's Long Lunch on April19 will be treated to a keynote address and wine pairing from Global Brand Ambassador for Bird In Hand Winery Justin Nugent.

Guests will be served a seafood- inspired three-course menu, paired with a selection of wine and beer.

Tickets can be purchased at gladstoneentertainment.com.