Ian Somerhalder. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Celebrity

Star’s surprising on-air sex confession

by Jessica Bennett
6th Dec 2019 10:25 AM

ACTOR Ian Somerhalder opened up to Andy Cohen about losing his virginity at 13 years old "to an older girl" on SiriusXM's Radio Andy this week.

"It was fun! When you're 13 and you're a boy or a girl, boys are pretty on it," he said.

Vampire Diaries actor Somerhalder, 40, went on to wax poetic over parental hypocrisy, saying, "It's scary being a parent now because you know all this sh*t. You know all this stuff, and you look at all these little dudes like, 'How dare you', which is so vastly unfair. All my friends who are guys who have sons are like, 'Yeah, you're going to get a date, yeah', while all the dads with daughters are like, 'I will kill these little bastards'. It's so vastly unfair."

 

Ian Somerhalder on-air on SiriusXM this week. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM
After revealing the girl who took his v-card was 16 years old, Somerhalder admitted he learned to woo women from spying on his big bro.

"I had an older brother - my brother was seven years older than me, so he taught me a lot - and he was quite a Casanova … He used to have girls in his bedroom all the time, and what I did was, I went into the bottom corner of his window and I pinched the venetian blinds. I pinched the blinds down so I'd have a clear view."

 

 

He continued, "When he had girls over - by the way, Louisiana gets cold in the wintertime, it's freezing - I would go outside, put on all my stuff; my mum thought I was going out to play with the dog. I grabbed my hot chocolate, put on all my clothes, my mittens and stuff and would watch, and I learned a lot!"

 

 

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission

