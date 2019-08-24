Star’s surprise secret role in iconic movie

AHEAD of the 20th anniversary of American Beauty, Christina Hendricks has revealed she had a very random role in the Academy Award-winning movie.

The Mad Men star said she was actually the hand model for the film's iconic poster.

Christina Hendricks was once a hand model. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"Fun fact …. wait for it … I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model …. this is my hand and another model's stomach," the actress revealed via Instagram, adding, "Proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!! #americanbeauty."

The internet was shocked by the news.

"WHAAAAAAT," her Good Girls co-star Mae Whitman commented. Retta also joined in, "Staaahhhppp."

"This is important. How come I didn't know this?" Hendricks' Mad Men co-star January Jones wrote.

And Elle Fanning wrote, "IM SHOOK!!!!!!"

It starred Kevin Spacey and Mena Suvari.

American Beauty, which came out in September 1999, took home five Oscars, including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Kevin Spacey, who has been out of the spotlight following multiple misconduct allegations.

This story originally appeared in the NY Post and is republished here with permission