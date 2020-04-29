Star’s ‘shameful’ hate-tweets resurface

Chrissy Teigen has been accused by Courtney Stodden of a relentless online bullying campaign – and she has the tweets to prove it.

Former teen bride Courtney Stodden has issued a video message to Chrissie Teigen, accusing the model of mounting a hate-filled social media campaign that "broke" her.

Stodden shot to international infamy in 2011 when she married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson at the age of 16. The couple's unlikely union and headline-making bizarre TV appearances were frequently mocked.

Stodden has since divorced Hutchison, claiming she was "groomed and manipulated" in the marriage - and said that frequent abusive tweets from Teigen, nine years her senior and at the time a successful Sports Illustrated cover model, compounded her distress.

"There was a time in my life when I was 16 and 17 years old, being abused by an alcoholic almost every single night. On top of that, I hate celebrities sl*t-shaming and bullying me," Stodden said in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel today titled 'A Message to Chrissy Teigen.'

"This video is calling out Chrissy Teigen: She stalked me, she harassed me, she bullied me. Keep in mind, I was a minor - I was 16 and 17 during her period of bullying and hating on me.

"I'm not trying to say she knew what was happening (inside Stodden's marriage), but when there is a 16-year-old married to a 50-year-old, and you have a celebrity with a platform like Chrissy's bullying you, it sticks with you.

"I'm realising how much Chrissy Teigen affected me," she continued.

"She would tweet me almost every day, telling me she hated me. Every name in the book, she would call me," she said, producing one of the tweets on her phone to show the camera.

A quick Twitter search reveals many tweets still undeleted and publicly visible from Teigen to Stodden across 2011, 2012, some in response to Stodden's (admittedly bizarre) tweets and others apparently unprompted. Most shocking: one tweet in which Teigen declares her "fantasy" was for the teen to take a "dirt nap" (slang for dying):

.@CourtneyStodden my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 7, 2011

"I never talked to her; I'd always looked up to her. I just wish that she'd seen as an adult woman that at least maybe you shouldn't be hating on … a damaged teenage girl. It hurt me. I broke down so many nights," said Stodden, now 25.

Stodden said she also copped bullying from other celebrities during her teen years, including Anderson Cooper who "would make fun of me almost every night" on his current affairs program - but said it was Teigen's tweets she found hardest to deal with.

"You shamed an abused minor. She even started a trend on Twitter … I was a kid, and it broke me. Shame on you, Chrissy."

Stodden said she felt the need to come forward now, some nine years after the tweets were sent, because she's in the process of writing a book about her experiences as a teen bride. She also wanted to call out Teigen after the model, mum and wife to John Legend this week called out those who'd bullied and bodyshamed her online.

Teigen has yet to publicly respond to Courtney's video. Watch it in full below:

@CourtneyStodden what drug makes you do that with your mouth? asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot. thanks — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2012

go. to sleep. forever. RT @CourtneyStodden On the 8th day of Christmas my true love gave to me: Eight Erotic Elves... — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 22, 2011

u are just so effing weird. seriously. RT @CourtneyStodden Placing my hands in Marilyn Monroe's provocative prints. what a perfect fit it is — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 11, 2011

i pray this is an act and @CourtneyStodden and her luvbugdoug are just faking this to later write a book on society's obsession with idiots. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 30, 2011