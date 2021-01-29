Star’s dramatic Princess Di transformation

After a string of famous faces have played the role, Kristen Stewart has made her debut as Princess Diana, looking uncannily like the late royal in Pablo Larrain's upcoming movie, Spencer.

Production unveiled the first glimpse of former Twilight star Stewart as the People's Princess, wearing a gothic-style veil, black hat and red coat.

The outfit appears to be a direct recreation of a black hat, veil and red coat that Diana wore to Sandringham on Christmas Day during her marriage to Prince Charles.

Kristen Stewart is Diana, Princess of Wales, in Pablo Larraín’s Spencer. Picture: NEON

Speaking of her approach to playing Diana, Stewart said: "The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular".

"I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach," she told InStyle magazine.

Stewart revealed she had studied two biographies about Diana's life for the role, which has previously been played by Naomi Watts in 2013's Diana and Emma Corrin in Netflix's The Crown.

"I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie," Stewart said, of her research. "It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana … I want to know her implicitly. I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long," she said, according to Vanity Fair.

Larraín's film will follow Diana in December of 1991, as her marriage to Prince Charles was falling apart.

In Spencer, Diana celebrates the Christmas holiday with the royal family at their Sandringham estate and over the course of one weekend makes the decision to leave her husband, Page Six reports.

Charles and Diana split in 1992 and formally divorced in 1996. She died in a car accident in 1997.

According to a studio press release, principal photography for the film has begun in Germany and the UK. It's expected to hit theatres in the fall of this year.

Stewart's casting was announced in June of last year. The Twilight actor, 30, is the same age as Diana at the time the movie takes place.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," said Stewart, in the release. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

