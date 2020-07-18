'You broke me': Star's dire TV email before suicide attempt

Weeks before Tamar Braxton's apparent attempt to take her own life, the singer-turned-reality-star sent an excoriating email to her network's bosses, accusing them of destroying her family and making her "suicidal."

The 43-year-old star and sister to Unbreak My Heart singer Toni is recovering in the hospital after being found unresponsive by her boyfriend David Adefeso, 49, in the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Los Angeles.

At the height of the unrest over the killing of George Floyd, executives at US network WeTV sent an email to employees - including Braxton and her family, who have appeared on the network's reality shows like Braxton Family Values for more than a decade - outlining the company's efforts to support the Black community.

Braxton - who's in a stable condition after yesterday's apparent suicide attempt - responded with a message, seen by Page Six, explaining that her family is in "disarray."

Tamar (right) with sister, fellow singer Toni Braxton. Picture: Getty

"We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we're physically assaulting each other - all happening because your show [Braxton Family Values] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other."

Likening the network to "cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorise our communities," she added, "I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family."

Meanwhile, she said that "the final stake into the heart of my family" was "the day you dug up a secret I'd never shared with anyone, a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mum: the fact that I had been assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day." Braxton said that producers had "exposed it on your show in front of my entire family and 100 crew members." She added, "You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!"

Tamar is recovering in hospital after the apparent suicide attempt. Picture: Johnny Louis/Getty

She ended the email, "I have news for you! Today, I take my power back. I will no longer tolerate being oppressed. I am asking you to break the chains NOW and LET ME GO I am suffocating! I CAN'T BREATHE!!"

A WeTV said in a statement:"We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."

A family insider also said that Braxton was unhappy that the network had selected Love and Hip Hop producer Mona Scott Young to produce Braxton's new show, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life. "Tamar felt ambushed," said an insider, "She was invited to the network to have a meeting to talk about the show and the premise of the show … and right there sitting down is Mona. The person she said she did not want to work with."

"My thoughts and prayers are with Tamar and her family during this very difficult time," said Scott Young.

Reps for Braxton didn't comment.

This story originally appeared on Page Six and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Star's dire email before suicide attempt