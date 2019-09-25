Darren Jolly's heartache leads to weight-loss transformation

Darren and Deanne were known as much for their bickering, as for their sleek interior design on The Block.

Darren Jolly's fit new physique has been revealed just days after confirmation of his split from wife Deanne.

The former AFL star and winner of The Block recently posted photos of his weight-loss transformation on Instagram, saying he'd lost more than 16kg after completing a F45 eight-week challenge.

"Ten weeks ago my life was f***ed," he captioned the dramatic before-and-after photos on his new Instagram account, A Current Affair revealed on Tuesday night.

Darren Jolly‘s weight-loss was dramatic. Picture: A Current Affair

Jolly, 37, and wife Deanne rose to fame after winning season 10 of The Block in 2015. The couple, who had been married for 13 years, ran a joint Instagram account together where they shared renovation and interior design ideas with more than 68,000 followers.

But Darren recently cut all ties with the page and started his own account, leaving fans confused.

"A long slow build-up of too many stressful things finally broke me and pushed me into a very dark place," he wrote.

"After stepping off the scales back then at 122.9 kilograms, I decided I needed to do something about it to get my life back on track.

"I feel like I've taken back control and direction of my life."

Darren and Deanne took home more than $900,000 after their win on The Block. Picture: Supplied

Deanne, 49, confirmed the split to the Herald Sun last week but asked for privacy as she focused on the welfare of the pair's two children.

"This is a very difficult time for me and my girls. We have been blindsided and left devastated by Darren's action. But I'm focusing on my two daughters who are my number one priority. Please respect our privacy while we move on," she said.

Darren and Deanna with daughters Lily (from left) and Scarlett. Picture: Tim Carrafa

The couple, known on The Block as Daz and Dea, took home a profit of just $10,000 when they took part in the 2015 season of the hit TV show. However, they returned the following year for The Block: Triple Threat and won a staggering $935,000.

The couple were known as much for their bickering on The Block as for their sleek interior design.

The pair had been married for 13 years. Pic: Les O'Rourke