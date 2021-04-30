Star’s brutal public response to Bieber

If anyone is going to refuse wearing Crocs, it's Victoria Beckham.

But it seems Justin Bieber never got that memo - instead, he thought it would be a fantastic idea to send the fashion icon a sample from his new line of Crocs.

The Spice Girls star took to her Instagram Stories to show off the interesting shoes she received from the singer.

"A lot of people have been asking me what I'm planning on wearing after lockdown," she wrote to her 28.9 million followers. "What do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?"

Beckham then gave her viewers an even closer look at the shoes, which featured a bunch of charms - from Justin's Drew House collaboration.

"OK this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs," Victoria said via voiceover, with palpable disdain. "Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much."

Posh asked her fans if they thought she would wear the crocs. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Detail in Beckham's picture that sends fans wild

She went on to thank Justin for the gift, also posting a poll to her fans asking: "Will I be wearing lilac crocs?!"

A day later, she returned to her Instagram Story to share the results of her poll.

43 per cent of voters said 'Yes', while 57 per cent voted with a hard 'No'.

Bieber and his Crocs... Picture: Ryan Good for Crocs

"Well that was close!" she wrote alongside the results. "I think I'd rather die but thank you anyway @justinbieber."

It seems Justin also sent the shoes to other members of the Beckham family, as David Beckham and 16-year-old son Cruz Beckham also posted the Crocs.

Bieber might be trying to do something nice for his celebrity pals, but a lot of his fans aren't happy with him right now, after he debuted dreadlocks earlier this week.

now why did justin bieber get dreadlocks and why does he keep getting a pass pic.twitter.com/lTis4w2J7X — bea 💛💛 (@mytearsrichocet) April 25, 2021

Many people argue that it is cultural appropriation, and that the hairstyle is synonymous with black culture.

Many of his 171 million followers were quick to take to the post's comments to tell the singer "this ain't it."

"Can you not?" one user wrote.

"JUSTIN PLS STOP," another added.

"You did this for what?" someone else asked.

"justin bieber gets white people dreads and yall just now realise that hes been appropriating black culture...weird," another added.

"Something is wrong, Justin Bieber is being conveniently ethnic again. Ethnic as in Black..." a third user wrote.

Originally published as Star's brutal public response to Bieber