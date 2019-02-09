Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEADSHOT: Former Gladstone local Andrew Campbell now runs Melbourne Headshot Company with wife Robyn Campbell.
HEADSHOT: Former Gladstone local Andrew Campbell now runs Melbourne Headshot Company with wife Robyn Campbell. Andrew Campbell GM.Photog FNZipp
News

Starry-eyed homecoming for multi-award winning photographer

Noor Gillani
by
9th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AWARD-winning photographer Andrew Campbell can trace his passion for art back to his childhood memories of Gladstone.

He lived with his family at Barney Point until age 15.

"I used to sit on my balcony and paint pictures of ships coming into the harbour,” Mr Campbell said.

"As a kid it was awesome.

"My dad had a boat he'd bring around, moor it on the beach and (then) we'd go up and have bacon and eggs. He'd take us waterskiing, sometimes we'd go fishing.”

These days Mr Campbell photographs "people in suits” for his family business Melbourne Headshot Company and points his lens to the skies in his spare time.

Apart from a weekend in 1990 he has not returned to Gladstone in 45 years and looks forward to visiting for a World Science Festival event where he will speak about astrophotography.

"I'm presenting my photographs as a slideshow and a talk, a bit of a how-to and why, and what's up there, what you're looking at,” Mr Campbell said.

SAGITTARIUS SUNFLOWERS: These three star forming nurseries are 5000 light years away, captured over 20 hours of exposure. Mr Campbell used colour mapping inspired by Van Gogh's famous sunflowers painting.
SAGITTARIUS SUNFLOWERS: These three star forming nurseries are 5000 light years away, captured over 20 hours of exposure. Mr Campbell used colour mapping inspired by Van Gogh's famous sunflowers painting. Andrew Campbell

He said he developed the "all consuming” hobby about five years ago when a friend gifted him a telescope.

"He knew I had an interest in science fiction, being a bit of a 'Trekkie',” Mr Campbell said.

"He'd brought himself a fancy new one and this was for me to show my kids the moon.

"It was like 'moon, daddy, moon' for maybe a night or two and after that they were bored so I just went out and played with this thing and kind of got hooked.”

Since then Mr Campbell has won the 2015 Deep Space category in highly prestigious Central West Astronomical Society's David Malin Awards, as well as the 2016 and 2015 Australian Institute of Professional Photography's Science, Wildlife and Wild Places Photographer of the Year award.

He hopes to make the most of his Gladstone homecoming.

IN COMBAT: Mr Campbell's photo 'The Fighting Dragons of Ara' captures a star forming combination of bright and dark nebulae, sculpted by massive, young stars that had recentlyformed there.
IN COMBAT: Mr Campbell's photo 'The Fighting Dragons of Ara' captures a star forming combination of bright and dark nebulae, sculpted by massive, young stars that had recentlyformed there. Andrew Campbell

"I'm sure the place has changed dramatically - I want to make a point of poking around some of the spots that I used to know, the houses I used to live in,” Mr Campbell said.

"It was a fabulous place to grow up as a kid. I remember this rollerskating rink that was at the end of the street from my house. That was kind of your weekend fun.

"It was the size of your lounge room, it was tiny ... We'd go down on a Friday night, listen to some tunes.”

The free Let's Talk Astrophotography event will run from 4-5pm on March 2 at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Tickets are essential.

Visit worldsciencefestival.com.au/program/events/lets-talk-astrophotography-gladstone/

astrology award winning free education free entertainment free event gladstone events gladstone events centre photographic awards photography photography awards things to do around the region things to do in central queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Triumph rider, 57, killed in Qld crash

    premium_icon Triumph rider, 57, killed in Qld crash

    News THE horror run on Queensland roads for motorcyclists is continuing with a Triumph rider from Hervey Bay killed near Agnes Water overnight.

    CQ businessman's trust fading in big construction companies

    premium_icon CQ businessman's trust fading in big construction companies

    News 'We are one of the lucky ones I reckon'.

    • 9th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Students join hands for school's Aboriginal-art makeover

    premium_icon Students join hands for school's Aboriginal-art makeover

    News Principal says it gives students a sense of ownership at the school.

    • 9th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Closed council meetings soon to become the norm

    premium_icon Closed council meetings soon to become the norm

    News New legislation means some items to be heard behind closed doors.