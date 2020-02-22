Wilder and Fury hit the scales

DEONTAY Wilder and Tyson Fury have officially weighed in ahead of their blockbuster heavyweight showdown.

The crowd packed into the MGM Grand to catch a glimpse of the boxing monsters step foot on the scales.

As both men made their way out, the crowd was well and truly behind the British star as Fury was greeted with raucous cheers. Wilder on the other hand was met with loud boos.

Fury as the challenger was first up on the scales and weighed in at a staggering 273 pounds (123kg).

The weight is just three pounds behind the heaviest weight in his career and drew wild reactions from the commentators calling the action. He's also weighed in a full 7.5kg heavier than their first bout.

Wilder stepped up to the scales and weighed in at 231 pounds (104kg) - A whopping difference of almost 20kg between the two men.

The weights are in for #WilderFury2! ⚖️@BronzeBomber: 231 lbs@Tyson_Fury: 273 lbs



Wilder is also much heavier than in his previous fights and weighs 18 pounds (8.4kg) more than when the two men fought back in December 2018.

In his past three fights he has tipped the scales at 212.5 pounds, 223.25 pounds and 219.5 pounds.

"One of the problems with the first fight is that Deontay was so excited that he wasn't eating right. He came in unusually light," Wilder's trainer, Jay Deas, told Sky Sports.

"He was 209 lbs (14st 13lbs) on fight night - by the time he knocked Fury down in the last round, he would have been a 200 lbs (14st 4lbs), essentially a cruiserweight."

After their weights were made official, boxers usually go into a final face-off, but the Nevada State Athletic Commission banned the two men from getting too close after their clash at Wednesday's press conference.

It resulted in an awkward looking stand off unfolding on the stage between the two biggest fighters on the planet.

Despite the distance between the two men it didn't stop them from jawing at one another with Fury also flipping Wilder off on several occasions.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Deontay "Bronze Bomber" Wilder - Tyson "Gypsy King" Fury

Age: 34 - 31

Fight record: 43 (42-1-0, 41 KOs) - 30 (29-1-0, 20 KOs)

Height: 6 foot, 7 inch (201cm) - 6 foot, 9 inch (206cm)

Weight: 231 pounds (104kg) - 273 pounds (123kg)

Reach: 83 inch (210cm) - 85 inch (215cm)

WILDER v FURY FIGHT CARD

Main card

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury (WBC Heavyweight title)

Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington (Heavyweight)

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Tupas Santisima (WBO Jr. Featherweight title)

Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis (Jr. Middleweight)

Undercard

Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan (Jr. Welterweight)

Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina (Welterweight)

Rolando Romero vs. Arturs Ahmetovs (Lightweight)

Gabriel Flores Jr. vs. Matt Conway (Jr. Lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Corey Champion (Welterweight)

Isaac Lowe vs. Alberto Guevara (Featherweight)