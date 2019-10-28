Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Picture: Getty Images
Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Kusal Mendis. Picture: Getty Images
Cricket

Starc pulls out of second T20 international

by Robert Craddock
28th Oct 2019 4:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Australian cricket has enacted its family first policy to allow Mitchell Starc to miss Wednesday's T20 match against Sri Lanka at the Gabba to attend his brother's wedding.

Starc's younger brother Brandon, an Olympic class high jumper, is getting married this week and the team hierarchy is happy for Mitchell to attend.

Starc will rejoin the squad ahead of Friday's third game at the MCG.

In bygone eras many players missed major family moments to be with the team but there is a growing sense that players should be encouraged to lead normal lives and celebrate such occasions.

 

 

Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets in the opening T20 game against Sri Lanka. Picture: Getty Images
Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets in the opening T20 game against Sri Lanka. Picture: Getty Images

 

Catch every ball of the Australia v Sri Lanka Gillette T20 International Series LIVE or On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial >

More Stories

brandon starc mitchell starc sri lanka cricket t20i the gabba
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Picnic raises funds for medical equipment

    premium_icon Picnic raises funds for medical equipment

    News The high tea brought people together for tasty food and prizes, but money raised was for a good cause.

    GLIMPSE INTO FUTURE: Students explore new tech

    premium_icon GLIMPSE INTO FUTURE: Students explore new tech

    News Students got to learn and try advanced technologies making their way into...

    IN COURT: 74 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 74 people set to appear in Gladstone today

    News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

    Club brings popular Christmas event back for another year

    premium_icon Club brings popular Christmas event back for another year

    News Sporting club fundraises for a night of carols and markets.