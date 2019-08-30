Starc makes case for Test recall

DERBY, ENGLAND — AUGUST 29: Mitchell Starc of Australia celebrates a wicket of during day one of the Tour Match between Derbyshire CCC and Australia at The County Ground on August 29, 2019 in Derby, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Australian captain Tim Paine heaped praise on Mitchell Starc for executing plans he's been working on to get back in the Test team after the big quick took three wickets in an over against Derbyshire.

But Paine, who watched day one of the tour game in the stands with coach Justin Langer and selection chairman Trevor Hohns, couldn't shed any more light on what his effort meant for next week's fourth Test at Manchester.

The 2000-strong crowd who came to see Steve Smith bat were denied as Marcus Harris (52 not out) and stand-in captain Usman Khawaja (18 not out) dealt with a questionable local attack after Australia batted second.

Mitchell Starc showed a good mix of venom and control in the Tour Match between Derbyshire CCC and Australia. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Harris, who could yet make way for the returning Smith in Manchester, hit nine fours in his half century, lapping his opening partner Khawaja, who continues to firm as a fourth Test starter.

They took Australia to 0-77 at stumps after Starc nearly had a hat-trick in a match which lacked the quality needed to truly answer questions before the Ashes kicks off again next Wednesday at Old Trafford.

Starc, who has been overlooked for the opening three Ashes Tests, went wicket-less in his first seven-over spell but opened with three maidens displaying the control he was after.

Marcus Harris raced to 52 no out on day one of the Tour Match between Derbyshire CCC and Australia. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The left-armer roared back after lunch with three wickets in one over, taking out batsmen seven, eight and nine in six balls and finished with 3-46 from 16 overs as Australia rolled the home team for 172.

"We know what Starcy can do in terms of blowing teams away. We also know that coming to England in the past that hasn't worked," Paine said.

"So he's been working really hard on getting his length right more so than anything. I think his opening spell today was really good. I thought he bowled in very good areas.

"And then like we saw again at the end, when he can go back to what his strengths are attack the stumps and use his short-balls, he's a handful for the tail as well. "

Mitchell Starc vs. Derbyshire in the warm-up match:



12-4-37-0



13th over - W W 0 0 0 W



Quite certain he will play at the Old Trafford. He has been off-colour lately, but still can't leave out someone like him with such a high calibre.#Ashes19 #DERvAUS — Jeet Vachharajani🏏 (@Jeetv27) August 29, 2019

Paine, also suggested the left-armer also deserved credit for his work with the new ball. "His opening spell was really good. He's been working on his length and I think he showed some really good control in his first spell," Paine said. "He bowled a long spell too (seven overs), which he doesn't do a lot when he plays for Australia."

(L-R) David Warner, Tim Paine, Travis Head and Pat Cummins of Australia look on from the sidelines during day one of the Tour Match between Derbyshire CCC and Australia. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

It's understood Starc remains fifth in the fast-bowling pecking order, but heading to Old Trafford, which boasts the quickest pitch in England, could temper any selections.

Paine acknowledged one of the top six batsmen from Headingley would have to make way for Smith's return, but denied it was a battle between Harris and Khawaja only.

Harris was positive in his unbeaten 86-ball stay, which showed the scoring capacity the man he replaced at the top of the Australian order, Cameron Bancroft, didn't have in his two Tests.

"I think if you bowl a bad ball to Harry he puts it away and I think that puts guys under pressure," Paine said.

"He's just an attacking opening batter … when he gets in, we know that Harry's got Test runs in him.

"I think we'll know a lot more by the end of this game. There's a huge opportunity for guys in this game to make sure we got our selectors making really tough decisions and both those guys have started really well."