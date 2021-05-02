Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Star Trek: Picard trailer
Celebrity

Star Trek actor dead at 74

2nd May 2021 11:42 AM

Beloved Star Trek actor Nathan Jung has passed away aged 74.

The Hollywood star, whose career spanned over 50 years in a number of productions including The A-Team, died from undisclosed causes in California.

Jung's close friend and lawyer Timothy Tau revealed to Variety the 74-year-old died on April 24.

Known for his tall stature, Jung was regularly cast in enforcer-style roles, including Genghis Khan in the 1969 Star Trek episode "The Savage Curtain". From there, Jung took on a number of big roles including axe-wielding villain "The Dark Rider" in Kung Fu.

Nathan Jung was a beloved TV star who featured on Star Trek and the A-Team. Photo: Timothy Tau.
Nathan Jung was a beloved TV star who featured on Star Trek and the A-Team. Photo: Timothy Tau.

Jung also landed a role in beloved TV series The A-Team, starring as Chi in the 1986 episode "Point of No Return".

Jung worked alongside martial arts film legend Bruce Lee and his son Brandon in a 1969 episode of Here Comes the Brides. In 2016, he narrated a documentary entitled Nathan Jung v. Bruce Lee which takes a look back at what it was like working with the iconic Lee.

Jung is survived by his nephew, Keith Jung.

 

Originally published as Star Trek actor dead at 74

More Stories

celebrity editors picks nathan jung star trek tributes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

        Premium Content Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

        News Catch all of the action from the Hockey Queensland Championships at Toowoomba live here.

        Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

        Premium Content Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

        News Paramedics responded to reports of an injured child following a pedestrian vs car...

        Anglers chase $400k plus in prizes at Boyne Tannum Hookup

        Premium Content Anglers chase $400k plus in prizes at Boyne Tannum Hookup

        News See Friday’s results from the Boyne Tannum Hookup, Australia’s biggest family...

        Legendary musician Troy Cassar-Daley to rock 1770 Festival

        Premium Content Legendary musician Troy Cassar-Daley to rock 1770 Festival

        News Troy Cassar-Daley has won 37 Golden Guitar Awards and has just released his 11th...