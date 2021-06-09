Star-studded United’s title to lose: Anstey

Minor premiers Melbourne United will “comfortably” win this year’s NBL championship, according to three-time NBL champion and two-time grand final MVP Chris Anstey.

Anstey knows plenty about what success looks like in the postseason, and that’s why he can’t see anyone toppling United’s quality and star power in the race for the trophy.

“United will be too good with their depth of talent,” Anstey said.

“I mean, they are bringing (guard) Scotty Hopson off the bench, who is a top two or three player in any of the teams remaining, and United have the luxury of bringing him off the bench.

“United are the only team in the finals that can afford an injury to a key player, and still be able to win it.”

Anstey expects United – led by Boomers star Jock Landale – to be too “big” in the paint for local rivals South East Melbourne in their semi-final in Sydney.

The Phoenix, though, will be determined to prove the critics wrong in the franchise’s first finals series since joining the league last season.

He also believes the minor premiers won’t use their MVP snub as motivation.

United marquee man Landale was a controversial omission as a finalist for the league’s Most Valuable Player.

“I think the way United is built, it is built to win championships and not individual awards just because of their depth of talent,” Anstey said.

“Landale and Scotty (Hopson) would probably score more points at another team, but they are at United to win championships, so I don’t think they need extra motivation.

“That was their motivation in going to United in the first place.”

Anstey has high hopes for Brian Goorjian’s resurgent Illawarra side to complete one of the league’s greatest turnarounds from last place to a grand final series.

He feels like the Hawks possess the strike power and defensive steel to defeat the Wildcats without injured star guard Bryce Cotton.

“I mean, Perth without Cotton aren’t Perth,” he said.

“I know Goorj will have probably mentioned how organised and systematic the Wildcats are, but at the end of the day you still need to be able to put the ball in the basket when plays break down.

“I remember people laughing when rivals picked Illawarra to make the finals.

“I think they will get to the grand final against Melbourne United, but they just won’t be big enough to match United inside or have the depth to match them over five games.”

Anstey’s confidence in Illawarra is matched by Hawks coach Goorjian, who insists his side is primed to perform in the playoffs.

The six-time NBL championship-winning mentor believes the men from Wollongong can upset the defending champions without the injured Cotton.

“Bring it on,” Goorjian said about the prospect of playing Perth.

“We’re playing in Perth in front of the red army. The place is going to be packed and that is why we play.

“Perth are a different challenge.

“They are system orientated like the old Melbourne Tigers with Lindsay Gaze and they don’t beat themselves.

“They have been kicking everyone’s butt in Perth and in the league for several years, but this is a new season and a new group of guys.

“It is going to be a grind, but we have definitely got a chance and we feel good about ourselves.

“There are no excuses, we are ready for the challenge.

“The way we look at it – it is wide open, we’re capable and once you are in there, you have a chance.”

NBL FINALS 2021:

Perth Wildcats vs Illawarra Hawks

Game 1: Thursday, June10

Wildcats v Hawks, RAC Arena, 9.30pm AEST / 7.30pm local

ESPN, SBS Viceland On Demand, Sky Sport, Twitch

Game 2: Saturday, June12

Hawks v Wildcats, WIN Entertainment Centre, 5.30pm AEST

ESPN, SBS Viceland SBS On Demand, Sky Sport, Twitch

Game 3 (if required): Monday 14 June

Wildcats v Hawks, RAC Arena, 9.30pm AEST / 7.30pm local

ESPN, SBS Viceland SBS On Demand, Sky Sport, Twitch

Melbourne United vs South East Melbourne Phoenix

Game 1: Friday, June 11

United v Phoenix, Qudos Bank Arena, 7.30pm AEST

ESPN, SBS Viceland SBS On Demand, Sky Sport, Twitch

Game 2: Sunday, June 13

Phoenix v United, Qudos Bank Arena, 3pm AEST

ESPN, SBS Viceland SBS On Demand, Sky Sport, Twitch

Game 3 (if required): Tuesday, June 15

United v Phoenix, Qudos Bank Arena, 7.30pm AEST

ESPN, SBS Viceland SBS On Demand, Sky Sport, Twitch

Originally published as Star-studded United’s title to lose: Anstey