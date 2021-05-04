Star striker five-goal hero of rep team’s big win

Kallie Peurifoy, pictured in action for Central in the CQ Premier League women’s competition, starred in FQ Central’s big win over Wide Bay at the weekend.

Kallie Peurifoy, pictured in action for Central in the CQ Premier League women’s competition, starred in FQ Central’s big win over Wide Bay at the weekend.

Striker Kallie Peurifoy was in scintillating form on Saturday, slotting five goals in FQ Central women’s big win in the inaugural Central Coast Intercity Cup.

Eilish-Kay Home netted one to complete the team’s 6-nil demolition of FQ Wide Bay at Rockhampton’s Ryan Park.

FQ Central made it a double, taking out the men’s game as well - but it proved a much tougher task.

The hard-fought contest went to overtime after the teams were deadlocked at the end of regulation time.

Nathan Norris landed the winning goal to secure FQ Central’s 4-3 win in an enthralling contest.

FQ Central men beat FQ Wide Bay 4-3 in overtime in the inaugural Central Coast Intercity Cup on Saturday. Photo: Facebook

FQ Central women’s coach Marty Emerson said it was a fantastic result for his team.

“We were only able to get most of the girls together for one session before the game,” he said.

“To pull together and play so well with minimal preparation was impressive.

“I was pretty confident because we had some talented players who could play good-quality football.

“It was just a matter of them being able to gel and put it all together out on the field and they certainly did that.”

Emerson said it was end-to-end football for the first 10 minutes before FQ Central took charge.

They were up 4-nil at half-time and added two more in the second.

FQ Central women scored a 6-nil win over FQ Wide Bay on Saturday. Photo: Facebook

It was an outstanding effort from Peurifoy, who plays with Central Football Club in the CQ Premier League, but Emerson stressed the team was strong across the park.

“It’s hard to single anyone out when they all played so well. There wasn’t anyone who didn’t perform,” he said.

“It’s impressive when you can be so dominant, scoring plenty of goals but not conceding any either.

“It’s a real team performance when you’re getting the job done at both ends of the field.”

Emerson said it was great to see the return of representative football back, and every player was excited for the opportunity to be involved.

