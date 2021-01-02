Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Dawson’s Creek actress Busy Philipps has revealed that her oldest child, Birdie, is gay and prefers they/them pronouns.
Dawson’s Creek actress Busy Philipps has revealed that her oldest child, Birdie, is gay and prefers they/them pronouns.
Entertainment

Star reveals 12-year-old child is gay

by Francesca Bacardi, New York Post
2nd Jan 2021 12:36 PM

Busy Philipps revealed her oldest child, Birdie Leigh, is gay.

Philipps, 41, gave insight into Birdie's journey on an episode of her Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast and shared that 12-year-old Birdie prefers they/them pronouns.

"Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately … I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew," Philipps said.

Busy and Birdie.
Busy and Birdie.

The Dawson's Creek actress shares Birdie and 7-year-old daughter Cricket Pearl with her husband, screenwriter Marc Silverstein.

Philipps admitted she has done a "bad job" with pronouns when talking to or about Birdie but was working on it because of how important it is to their identity.

"Because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven't been doing it, and I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don't want to," Philipps explained.

Busy Philipps.
Busy Philipps.

 

Birdie.
Birdie.

"Bird was like, 'I don't give a f**k. You can talk about how I'm gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That's great.' So I said, 'OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'

"So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them," Philipps added. "I f**k up sometimes, but I'm trying my best at that, too."

 

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Star reveals 12-year-old child is gay

busy philipps dawsons creek lgbtiq

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Patient taken to hospital after skate park incident

        Premium Content Patient taken to hospital after skate park incident

        Breaking Paramedics were called to the skate park earlier this morning.

        • 2nd Jan 2021 11:45 AM
        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.

        Have your say on the proposed cinema

        Premium Content Have your say on the proposed cinema

        Business Residents will have a chance to give feedback on the proposed development at...

        Developments planned and approved in Gladstone in 2020

        Premium Content Developments planned and approved in Gladstone in 2020

        Council News From a new parking station to a microbrewery, a variety of developments have been...