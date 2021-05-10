Menu
Queensland Reds recruit Suliasi Vunivalu faces one count of common assault
Rugby Union

Star Reds recruit and bouncer bound for mediation

by Patrick Billings
10th May 2021 11:08 AM
Star Queensland Reds recruit Suliasi Vunivalu will head to mediation with a Brisbane security guard he is accused of assaulting.

Vunivalu is facing one count of common assault in public place while adversely affected by intoxicating substance.

Police allege Vunivalu, from Herston, used an open hand to push security guard Lee Lynch in the face at Blackbird Bar and Grill on January 30.

Queensland Reds rugby recruit Suliasi Vunivalu leaves Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Queensland Reds rugby recruit Suliasi Vunivalu leaves Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: Tertius Pickard

He had been with the Reds for only weeks at the time of the alleged assault after leaving the Melbourne Storm.

The Reds called a press conference on February 16 to announce they had fined the 25-year-old $10,000.

His case was mentioned briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning. Vunivalu was not present.

His lawyer Jonathan Ivanisevic said the case would be referred to justice mediation.

The court heard Mr Lynch had consented.

The matter was adjourned to August 13.

altercation bouncer common assault mediation queensland reds rugby union suliasi vunivalu

