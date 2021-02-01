Star praised for naked mirror selfie

Amy Schumer has garnered praise for keeping it real on Instagram, flashing her C-section scar in a naked mirror selfie.

The 39-year-old comedian shared the snap showcasing the C-section scar just below her bikini line from the birth of her one-year-old son Gene in May 2019.

"Feeling like my C-section looks cute today!" the 39-year-old star quipped.

Flocking to the comments in support of the move, her famous friends agreed.

"Whatever transported Genie on this planet is to be relished," Jessica Seinfeld, wife of comedian Jerry, wrote to the actress. "P.S. body."

"Feel like mine lookin' hot today too! What a coincidence!" singer Vanessa Carlton, who has a five-year-old daughter, responded, while writer Lesley Arfin joked: "Uh yeah it does. Mine looks like the Pringles guy."

Schumer's fans similarly left comments praising her body-positive message and sharing their own C-section stories.

"Amy, you are amazing!!" read one comment. "Thanks for being that real! We all can be so proud of our bodies!"

"Amen sister! Scars are beautiful," another fan wrote.

"Beautiful body! I need to love my C-section more," read another comment, while one follower told Schumer, "That scar represents power, life and healing. You're beautiful."

Schumer has been candid with fans and followers about her pregnancy and motherhood.

In 2019, she posted a collage of photos from that year along with the caption, "It was a very good year."

Included in the various snaps was one of her leaning over a toilet while naked on a bathroom floor.

In recent months, Schumer has revealed that while she and husband Chris Fischer do want another child, she has no plans to get pregnant again given the struggles she had during her first.

"I, for my safety, cannot be pregnant again," she revealed during a recent episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast.

"One in three mothers with hyperemesis, what I had, one in three babies don't make it. So I really don't like those odds. Just because you're vomiting so much you can't nourish your baby or yourself, so my pregnancy was a huge bummer."

She and Fischer are exploring surrogacy after Schumer's "awful" IVF process last year, which she documented for fans.

Originally published as Star praised for naked mirror selfie