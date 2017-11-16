Star on the rise: Driven dietician receives second award

MOTIVATED: Dietician and award-winning business leader Megan Leane of Megan Leane Dietician in Gladstone.

MOTIVATED: Dietician and award-winning business leader Megan Leane of Megan Leane Dietician in Gladstone. Julia Bartrim

DIETICIAN Megan Leane is a young business leader with a flying head start to 2018.

At 27, she is a two-time recipient of The Observer's Best in Business Young Business Leader award.

Ms Leane said winning the award two years in a row had been a great source of motivation to plan ahead for the future.

"The whole awards process definitely stimulates a lot of thought and it makes you reflect upon your business practices,” she said.

"For me, I'm quite ambitious and like a little bit of competition.

"It's definitely driven me and gotten me thinking about the year to come.”

Among her achievements this year, Ms Leane founded a scholarship that offers a financial lump sum bursary for Gladstone residents studying health at CQUniversity.

"We're really hoping to encourage the upskilling of our locals and hopefully we keep those services in the Gladstone Region,” Ms Leane said.

She had also been recognised for her significant volunteer contribution by being awarded the University of Sunshine Coast 2017 Alumnus of the Year - Rising Star.

This year, Megan Leane Dietician also sponsored a program giving nutritional support to Gladstone athletes who compete internationally.

She said she understood the hardships associated with lack of medical services, as she grew up within an isolated community in New South Wales.

"Growing up, we take days or even weeks off school so we can access medical services,” she said.

"I spent some time in hospital as a kid and that meant weeks and weeks away from family and home because we couldn't access those things ourselves.”

The Megan Leane Dietician Scholarship aims to provide recognition and financial support to an undergraduate student studying health and sciences.

To apply visit www.cqu. edu.au/courses/scholarship s/offerings/megan-leane- dietitian- scholarship.