Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The cartoon Little Mermaid.
The cartoon Little Mermaid.
Movies

Star of Little Mermaid remake revealed

by Nick Bond
4th Jul 2019 10:00 AM

Disney has today announced who will play Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of the classic film The Little Mermaid.

Singer and actress Halle Bailey, 19, of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, has landed the film's leading role.

Variety reports while the filmmakers met with a huge number of young actresses for the role, Bailey stood out from the start.

 

Halle Bailey. Picture: AP
Halle Bailey. Picture: AP

 

The cartoon Little Mermaid.
The cartoon Little Mermaid.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence and substance - plus a glorious singing voice - all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

 

 

Bailey has already expressed her excitement about the project, tweeting "dream come true" from her band's social media account:

 

The star has been met with support on social media - but some are bracing for the inevitable backlash about casting a black actress to play Ariel, who was previously depicted as a pale redhead in the Disney cartoon:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The young star will join previously announced cast members including comedian Akwafina as Scuttle and child actor Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, while it was reported last week Melissa McCarthy was in talks to take on the iconic role of Ursula.

This live-action film will feature songs made popular in the 1989 original as well as new material written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Fans of the original film will have to wait a while to see this new version - filming won't start until next year, and while no release date has been announced, it may not hit cinemas until 2022.

There'll be plenty of live-action Disney remakes to tide fans over until then, though. Next on the list: the hugely anticipated new Lion King movie out later this month, Lady and the Tramp in November and a live-action Mulan expected in March next year.

ariel disney halle bailey live action remake the little mermaid

Top Stories

    'Selfish': Dad caught speeding 71km over with kids in car

    premium_icon 'Selfish': Dad caught speeding 71km over with kids in car

    News A GLADSTONE dad has been described as "incredibly irresponsible and selfish" after a court heard he drove at 171km an hour on the Bruce Hwy with four children.

    Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    premium_icon Corruption watchdog looks at port suspension

    News Crime and Corruption Commission looking into port worker suspension

    Boaties urged to stay vigilant at dam

    Boaties urged to stay vigilant at dam

    News Keep a close eye for submerged objects at Lake Awoonga.

    • 4th Jul 2019 11:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Cooking up holiday treats at Tondoon

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Cooking up holiday treats at Tondoon

    News School holidays are up and running around the Gladstone Region.

    • 4th Jul 2019 11:00 AM