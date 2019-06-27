Star injured at Spice Girls concert

Spice Girls reunion: which member makes the most money?

Spice Girls reunion: which member makes the most money?

Movie star Emma Stone broke her shoulder falling at a Spice Girl's concert - landing her new film in trouble.

Emma, who won an Oscar for her role in La La Land with Ryan Gosling, plunged from a pal's shoulders at Wembley, The Sun is reporting.

Doctors told her to rest for up to two months and advised her to wear a sling.

But the US actress had been due to start shooting Cruella, a Disney prequel to 101 Dalmatians, at a series of London locations.

RELATED: Spice Girls Australian tour: Mel B admits tour isn't confirmed

Emma, 30, posed with Baby Spice Emma Bunton before the gig and did not realise the extent of her injury until days later.

A source said: "Emma relocated to the UK for the summer to throw her all into this movie - it was a great opportunity to be a classic villain.

"But she's a massive Spice Girls fan and got carried away at their concert and fell off a pal's shoulders while she was partying.

Stone reportedly fell from a friend’s shoulders while watching the Spice Girls in London. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images.

RELATED: Why Mel B's Spice Girls Australian tour backtrack is so infuriating

"She thought it was just bruised initially, but has now discovered it's actually broken.

"She's gutted about such a serious injury. She needs to be in top physical condition for the role, which is active and involves running around after dogs."

Before the accident, Emma said: "I'm a very big fan of the Spice Girls.

"I was obsessed with them growing up. They taught me about girl power."

Cruella, set in the 1980s, also stars Dame Emma Thompson, 60.

This story first appeared in The Sun and was republished here with permission