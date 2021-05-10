Star hospitalised after TikTok fail

A Big Brother contestant has explained what caused her to scar her face so badly she ended up in hospital.

Fans had been asking Tilly Whitfeld, 21, why she's been wearing a blue clay face mask on the show, so she took to Instagram to explain.

"For those asking why I have my blue clay face mask on continuously through out the show this is what my face looked like a week prior to entering the house, hence why I always have makeup on and my skin is always covered," wrote Tilly.

"This is the result of attempting to remove scarring I inflicted on myself trying to replicate an at home beauty procedure I saw on a TikTok video two months before Big Brother."

Tilly then shared photos of her red, scarred face.

The procedure left her temporarily blinded in one eye.

The Sydneysider explained that she'd been attempting a TikTok beauty hack that involves at-home acupuncture. The procedure went so badly she ended up temporarily blinded in one eye and with severe redness on her face.

"Please please don't try any DIY or at home beauty procedures, warned Tilly. "I ended up in hospital with temporary loss of vision in my eye due to swelling and was very sick from the infection, not to mention my face was somewhat unrecognisable. Leave it to the professionals."

Student Tilly went into the Big Brother house saying she was going to "act dumb and play smart" and not to underestimate her because of the way she looks.

"My whole life people look at my like I'm a bit stupid. I just want to prove my strength," she said.

"I am very intelligent. I sound like an idiot when I talk … I'm the most underestimated person, like literally," she added.

