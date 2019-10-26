Star flaunts hairy armpits in tiny bikini

BELLA Thorne has flaunted her hairy armpits in a new video on Instagram.

The actress and director was soaking up the sun poolside in LA when she posted the clip - dancing to Russ's new track Best On Earth.

The sexy video racked up the likes on Instagram, with the rapper reposting it on his page and Bella's ex Tana Mongeau commenting "omg, ok", The Sun reports.

Other fans couldn't help but laugh at the security guard in the background of the video who wanders into shot, realises he's on camera and then awkwardly walks off.

The security guard glanced at the camera before scrambling out of the shot. Picture: Instagram.

Bella, 22, gave up shaving her armpits over a year ago, posting a pic of Julia Roberts with grown-out armpit hair on Instagram.

She's also posted a photo of Madonna with armpit hair, captioning it 'beautiful in every way'.

Fans have called Bella 'inspirational', but Roberts has since revealed that she didn't mean to inspire anyone - and the famous look was actually not a statement at all.

"I just hadn't really calculated my sleeve length and the waving and how those two things would go together and reveal personal things about me," Roberts said on a US chat show.

"So it wasn't so much a statement, as it's just part of the statement I make as a human on the planet, for myself."

Bella recently won her first directing award from PornHub, for her adult movie debut Him and Her.

She picked up the prestigious award in LA earlier this month for her movie, which revolves around an "edgy twenty-something guy who stumbles upon a surprise text in his girlfriend's phone, interrupting their morning routine and spinning everything into an out-of-control sexually charged encounter".

Bella Thorne announced her move to the porn industry in August. Picture: Getty Images.

Speaking of the film, which she originally intended to be a 'Christmas horror movie' before pivoting to porn, Bella said: "Well, the process of shooting was quite interesting because we had real-life f*****g on set, which I have never shot before.

"Also this was my first short in general, so it was quite an interesting experience to have the first thing that I really fully directed have so much sex in it.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission