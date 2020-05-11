Menu
AFL

Star deletes wife TikTok after backlash

11th May 2020 10:17 AM

 

AFL champion Joel Selwood has deleted a video from TikTok where he used his wife as a cleaning mop.

The Geelong star and wife Brit Davis both deleted the clip from their accounts after a social media backlash.

The video, which had more than 40,000 views before it was removed on Sunday, showed the smiling couple playing around in front of the camera before the Cats captain picks up his wife and dunks her head in a bucket before pretending to mop the floor with her wet locks.

Foxsports.com.au reports a series of fans were offended by the clip and took to Twitter to criticise the couple.

"A lot of kids, boys and girls would look up to Joel Selwood, so what a horrible example of how to treat women he is showing them," one person tweeted.

"What were you thinking? Not funny mate," another commented.

 

Joel Selwood can’t win with some people.
Many others, however, leapt to the defence of the Geelong star, labelling any criticism as an over-reaction.

"Bit of humour give me a break everyone relax," one person wrote on Twitter.

"If anyone is criticising this they need to have a serious spell," another tweet read.

The newlyweds are clearly still on cloud nine following their wedding near ear Mount Moriac in January.

The pair met after being introduced by a mutual friend, sharing their first date at a coffee shop in South Melbourne before they celebrated their engagement in August, 2018.

afl australian rules football joel selwood social media tiktok

