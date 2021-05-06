Menu
Star cut from show for being ‘white guy’

by Sam Raskin, New York Post
6th May 2021 5:03 AM

 

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch did a disappearing act from the WandaVision finale because Marvel honchos didn't want a "white guy" stealing the show, a top studio boss said in a new interview.

Cumberbatch, who has previously played sorcerer Dr. Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was originally set to make a cameo in the Disney+ show's last episode,Rolling Stone reported Monday.

But he was written out of the show, because "it would have taken away from Wanda," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told the mag.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said Dr. Strange was cut from the show because ‘it would have taken away from Wanda’. Picture: Disney/Marvel

"Some people might say, 'Oh, it would've been so cool to see Dr. Strange,'" Feige said. "But it would have taken away from Wanda, which is what we didn't want to do. We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditised to go to the next movie - here's the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works.'"

Feige told the outlet Marvel's writing process is "a wonderful combination of very dedicated co-ordination, and chaos. Chaos magic."

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen in an episode of WandaVision. Picture: Disney/Marvel

Head writer Jac Schaeffer said Cumberbatch was also set to appear in one of WandaVision's commercials, which would have been messages from Dr. Strange to Wanda, but that idea was also cut.

Instead of Dr. Strange saving the day, the show ended with Wanda learning powers mostly on her own, and becoming the Scarlet Witch, according to Insider.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

 

 

Originally published as Star cut from show for being 'white guy'

