Star cricketer and fishing magazine showcase our "trophy fishery"

ChrisLees
ChrisLees | 12th Jul 2017 9:09 AM
A great fish caught by one of the guys from CAST Magazine.
A great fish caught by one of the guys from CAST Magazine.

A "HIDDEN trophy fishery" is how CAST Magazine founder Mick Guthrie describes the Gladstone region's fishery.

The secret might be out after Mick made the trip to write an article and film while fishing off Gladstone.

He was joined by his mate and Brisbane Heat cricketer Nathan Reardon, after being invited by Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett.

"We basically wanted to showcase the diversity and variety in the fishery around Gladstone," Mick said.

"We got around to everywhere, we fished the harbour the first day and got a good variety of fish there, from fingermark to barra and got some crabs as well.

"We went out to Heron and Sykes Reef and we were really out there to see what the Great Barrier Reef had to offer."

Mick knows the area well, having grown up in Tannum Sands. He knows Reardon after playing with him at BITS.

The magazine founder said the fishing on offer around the region was amazing.

"You've got everything from flats to estuaries to offshore reefs to freshwater impoundments, all within 50km," Mick said.

Mick said some of the highlights of the fishing trip were some winter barramundi in the harbour and giant trevally offshore on stick baits.

After the trip Mick will put together a video which will go online at https://castemag.com in about two to three weeks.

An article will be written for the online magazine which comes out in about six to eight weeks.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  fishing giant trevally gladstone fishing

