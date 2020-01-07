Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.
Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.
Celebrity

Star bruised after Golden Globes incident

by Francesca Bacardi
7th Jan 2020 9:15 AM

Oops!

Joey King shared photos of herself with a bruise on her forehead this morning and revealed that her The Act co-star Patricia Arquette accidentally struck her with her Golden Globe trophy after winning yesterday.

"Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe," King, 20, tweeted. "That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette."

 

Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.
Joey King shows off her bruise from Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe trophy.

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020 highlights: Best jokes, speeches and awkward moments

Arquette, who won for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard in the series, cheekily responded, "What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I'm so sorry sweetest one!"

InStyle magazine posted videos on their social media pages of stars celebrating on the elevator as they made their way into the publication's afterparty, and in King and Arquette's, followers can see the moment Arquette, 51, accidentally struck the young actress.

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
awards celebrity golden globes 2020 hollywood joey king patricia arquette

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist banned from roads after $1000 mistake

        premium_icon Motorist banned from roads after $1000 mistake

        News A GLADSTONE man was fined $1000 after he we caught drug-driving twice in under two months.

        IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 23 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today.

        • 7th Jan 2020 8:02 AM
        ‘Nothing to lose’: Couple’s incredible transformation

        premium_icon ‘Nothing to lose’: Couple’s incredible transformation

        Health The duo went of a weight loss journey because they wanted to play with their young...

        ‘Not your stock standard home’

        premium_icon ‘Not your stock standard home’

        News Previously a chiropractic practice, this property offers a variety of options for...