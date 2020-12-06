Star axed over inappropriate uploads

Madelene Wright has been axed by Charlton Women after she was reportedly seen inhaling from a balloon at a party and swigging champagne while at the wheel of her Range Rover.

The controversial videos recently uploaded to Snapchat were first revealed by the Daily Star.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

It is understood that in the clips the 22-year-old can be seen at a party with friends, where a number of people were inhaling from balloons.

A second video allegedly shows the Ex-Millwall ace drinking champagne while driving her luxury Range Rover.

After the clips were shared on social media, Charlton Athletic confirmed that Wright's registration had been cancelled and that she will no longer play for the Championship side.

"The club were made aware of the video and quickly investigated the incident," a spokesperson for the Addicks told SunSport.

"As a club we are disappointed with the behaviour which doesn't represent the standards the team upholds.

"The player is remorseful and has now left the club.

"The club would like to make clear that although the behaviour is not acceptable, the players welfare remains important to us and she will still have access to the club's support channels if needed."

Maddie was also investigated by former club Millwall in October last year after she filmed from the back seat while the driver puts a dog's paws on the steering wheel.

"Driving and alcohol simply do not mix," Joshua Harris of road safety charity, Brake, told Sun Sport.

"When you're behind the wheel you're in charge of a potentially lethal weapon which requires full concentration and zero impairment to do so safely.

"We urge all drivers to never drink any amount of alcohol and drive - and certainly never do both at the same time."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Star axed over inappropriate uploads