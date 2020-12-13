Shawn Mendes is apologising to Sam Smith for using the wrong pronouns while introducing the singer at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball on Thursday.

Smith, 28, identifies as non-binary, and uses the pronouns "they, them, and theirs." Mendes, 22, called Smith "he" during the live show.

"Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for refferring (sic) to you as a 'he' for your jingle ball introduction," the "Mercy" singer wrote on his Instagram Story on Friday."It absolutely slipped my mind. Wont happen again … Sending you so much love! Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I've ever met !."

Several people took notice of the flub on social media with one person tweeting, "Hi @ShawnMendes, you misgendered Sam Smith while introducing them yesterday at the jingle ball using 'he' when they officially go by the pronouns they/them.

"When know you meant no harm and it was unintentional but you owe an apology for Sam and your non-binary fans."

Shawn's Instagram apology for his pronoun mix-up was reposted by Sam. Picture: Supplied

On Friday, Smith appeared to have accepted Mendes' apology, writing back on their Instagram Story, "We're all learning together. Happy holidays, all my love xx."

In September 2019, the "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer explained why they decided to change their pronouns, sharing on social media, "After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out."

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Star apologises for pronoun mix-up