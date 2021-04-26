Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

Just days after energy giant Stanwell revealed its long-term plans to transition to renewable energy, CEO Richard Van Breda has announced he's stepping down from the top job.

Independent Non-executive Chair and Director Paul Binsted revealed the shock decision in a statement released to the media today, thanking Mr Van Breda for 20 years of leadership within the Queensland energy sector.

"Richard has led Stanwell through many challenges since his 2012 appointment to the position of CEO," Mr Binsted said.

"Under his leadership Stanwell has consistently achieved a strong financial performance, earned the trust of its people and host communities, in both Rockhampton and the South Burnett and positioned itself as a key participant in the energy market of the future.

"During Richard's twenty years of leadership within the Queensland energy sector he has played a key role in planning for the future of the industry, both through his roles at Tarong Energy and Stanwell and as a non-executive director of the Australian Energy Council.

"The Board thanks Richard for his leadership, hard work and great contribution to making Stanwell the successful business it is today."

No reason behind the CEO's resignation has been provided.

Mr Van Breda will continue full time in the CEO role until May 28.

The resignation comes just days after the CEO discussed the company's plans to shift towards renewable energy and storage in the coming years at the Central Queensland Energy Futures Summit in Gladstone, which was held on Wednesday (April 21).

"Australia is undergoing a major energy transition and it's happening at a rapid pace," Mr Van Breda said.

"Over the coming years, Stanwell will respond to the renewable energy needs of our large commercial and industrial customers through the introduction of new low or zero emission generation technologies.

"We are taking early steps to bring our people, communities, unions and government together to put plans in place.

Mr Van Breda said the Tarong and Stanwell power stations will continue to play an important role as Stanwell's portfolio transforms.