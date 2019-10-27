Menu
Stan Tummon opened the batting with Bruce Gibbs. PHOTO: Nick Kossatch
Sport

Stan’s the man at top of the order

NICK KOSSATCH
27th Oct 2019 3:47 PM
CRICKET: Calliope opening batsman Stan Tummon said he had no regrets in switching from tennis to cricket.

Shortly after he was dismissed for a handy 12 runs against The Glen Gold in round three of the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League, Tummon said he got a phone call from a teammate before the start of the season.

Stan Tummon digs out a yorker.
“Russell called me to come and play and it has been a couple of seasons since I last played cricket,” he said.

Tummon top-edged a square cut to spinner Rick Brodie in yesterday’s game at Liz Cunningham Park in Calliope.

“It was short and wide and I stepped across to hit it and got a top edge and got caught half way to the boundary,” he said.

All four GCI games finished on The Observer print deadline today and all results will be in Tuesday’s’s newspaper.

