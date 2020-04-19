Standstill continues for Gladstone hockey

HOCKEY: The wait continues for hockey in the Central Queensland Region.

The feedback from the Gladstone Hockey Association members would have a big bearing as to how the season would unfold once it starts and if it starts.

Given the continuing flattening of the curve and just six COVID-19 cases in CQ, there's every chance that the GHA season would start.

It's a question of when according to GHA administrator Deborah Creighton.

"Gladstone Hockey has suspended all fixtures until the end of May with a review on May 12," she said.

"We are guided by the instructions of the government and at this stage, there would be no games until advised by the government or Hockey Australia or Hockey Queensland."

When asked when and if the season would commence, and if the games would be shortened to fit in as many games as possible before the finals, Creighton was unsure.

"We have not decided as to what our season will be until we know when we can return," she said.

"In the meantime, I will be obtaining feedback from our members as to how they would like to see the season run if and/or when we return."

HQ chief executive Alison Lyons offered her support in the 'no game' period.

"Hockey Queensland has been keeping abreast of coronavirus and monitoring information as it comes to hand from the relevant authority," she said.

"We are working around the clock with government, Hockey Australia, Hockey Queensland board and our stakeholders to adapt to this unprecedented environment.

"Our aim is to build a foundation to give hockey the best chance of remaining sustainable across Queensland, and ensuring that when the time comes we can recover quickly.

"The HQ team will continue to do everything we can to be ready and to get everyone back on the field when it is safe to do so."

