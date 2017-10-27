Stall promises a quality cup

GROUNDED: Scott Graves, owner of All About Coffee, Gladstone, with Melissa O'Dell.

WITH toffee, walnut and chocolate notes - if this sounds like your sort of coffee, check out the Gladstone City Farmers Markets this weekend where Scott Graves coffee lover and roaster will be plying his trade.

Mr Graves a speciality coffee roaster, operating out of Gladstone, wants to expand his business and has taken up a stall at the popular fortnightly markets.

He buys his beans from importers in Melbourne. But the beans are sourced from Colombia, Ethiopia and Honduras

"They're the main high quality beans,” he said.

Mr Graves buys the green beans by the tonne and roasts them in an authentic gas Turkish roaster.

"Roasting takes approximately 12 to15 minutes,” he said.

"Then the beans come out into the cooling tray, where they are, cooled, then bagged.”

It sounds simple but Mr Graves says the key is firstly high quality beans and secondly the length of time the beans are sitting on the shelf after being roasted.

"Usually we like to keep the beans a week (after roasting) for them to develop, so anywhere between one week and two month is ideal (for use),” he said.

"After that time you lose the aromas and the flavour starts to drop off. Freshness is the key to coffee. As soon as it's roasted it starts to lose its flavour and aroma. It's always best to have fresh coffee.

" Your commercial roasts tends to be a bit more bitter than your speciality ones. There's a reason why there's a price difference.”

Mr Graves, is interested in sourcing quality, Australian grown beans but says because coffee grows best at high altitudes, there's a limit to where it can be grown here.

However, he said "we are looking into Australian coffee - from Byron Bay,” and he noted some people were experimenting with growing quality beans at lower altitudes.