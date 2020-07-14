Stalker who threatened murder thought he was being filmed

STALKING: A man threatened violence against a former friend accusing him of unfounded allegations.

A MAN paranoid he was being filmed stalked a former friend over an almost five year period, threatening to murder him and set him alight.

Paul James Jones’ allegations against the man were deemed to be unfounded, as was outlined by crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rouke in Gladstone District Court on Monday.

Jones pleaded guilty to stalking the man using threats of violence.

Jones met the victim in a martial arts class in 2009 and they soon became friends, however after Jones worked for the victim in 2014 things took a turn for the worse.

Ms O’Rouke told the court the offending started in early 2016 when Jones sent 15 emails to the victim with perceived allegations against him.

The offending escalated to text messages, a letter from a lawyer and Jones contacting the victim at Bunnings.

More than 100 texts were sent including more false allegations of misconduct in 2017 before Jones approached the victim at a pub blaming him for losing his job in October 2018.

The messages escalated again, with Jones threatening to murder the victim and stab him in the throat with a knife.

The court was told the victim’s tyres were slashed, though there was no evidence to suggest Jones did it, more than 50 Facebook messages were sent and Jones threatened to set the victim alight.

Ms O’Rouke said due to the offending the victim had to install a camera in his car as he could not afford CCTV and he started taking alternate routes and stopped responding to the messages.

She said in police interviews and reports from a psychologist Jones had continued to deny the offending.

Defence barrister Tom Polley tendered a report from a clinical psychologist making note of his client’s paranoia.

Mr Polley said Jones was diagnosed with ADHD, bipolar one disorder with psychotic features and generalised anxiety disorder and had a subnormal intellectual capacity.

“He has no one in his life that he is able to rely on to support him during difficult times,” Mr Polley said.

Judge Michael Burnett noted in his sentencing some of the allegations Jones had made against the victim, including accusing the victim of filming him shower, filming him in the bedroom and breaking into his house, all which were baseless.

Judge Burnett speculated Jones’ extremely high consumption of alcohol was likely a feature in much of the communication.

“My experience indicates people who drink excessively do stupid things,” Judge Burnett said.

He noted, as recommended in the psychologists report, Jones’s risk of reoffending was low as long as he had appropriate psychological treatment.

Jones was sentenced to a year and nine months imprisonment, released on parole immediately.